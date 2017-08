FILE PHOTO: People walk in the Alitalia departure hall during a strike by Italy's national airline Alitalia workers at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, Italy July 24, 2015.

ROME (Reuters) - Administrators seeking to sell financially troubled Italian airline Alitalia have received 32 expressions of interest, one of them said on Tuesday.

The deadline to submit potential offers expired on Monday.

"We are working to assess 32 expressions of interest," Stefano Paleari told reporters.