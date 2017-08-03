FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Botox-maker Allergan's quarterly profit beats estimates
August 3, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 2 months ago

Botox-maker Allergan's quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign marks Allergan's offices in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Botox-maker Allergan Plc (AGN.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its medical aesthetics unit, prompting the drugmaker to raise its full-year revenue forecast.

The company said it now expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.85 billion to $16.05 billion from its previous forecast of $15.80 billion to $16 billion.

Net revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent to $4.01 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $3.94 billion.

Revenue in its medical aesthetics unit, which includes its Botox blockbuster wrinkle treatment, rose more than 53 percent to $643.9 million.

Excluding special items, the company earned $4.02 per share, topping analysts’ average estimate of $3.92, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders widened to $795.5 million, or $2.37 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $571.3 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane

