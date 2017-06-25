FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Allianz expects loss of around $224 million from sale of OLB
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 25, 2017 / 6:52 PM / a month ago

Allianz expects loss of around $224 million from sale of OLB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Flags with the logo of Allianz SE, Europe's biggest insurer, are pictured before the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Munich, Germany May 3, 2017.Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) expects to book a loss of around 200 million euros ($224 million) from the sale of private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLBG.F) to U.S. private equity firm Apollo (APO.N), it said on Sunday.

Allianz announced late on Friday that it had agreed to sell its 90 percent stake in the bank, which was no longer of strategic importance, for 300 million euros.

The insurer said the loss did not affect its profit outlook for the year, because it had already taken it into account.

It added that the sale would improve its Solvency II ratio, and that this was one of the reasons for the move.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.