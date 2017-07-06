FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6, 2017 / 9:37 PM / a month ago

Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.

Alphabet's X project confirmed the spin-off when contacted by Reuters and said Dandelion has successfully secured an initial $2 million round of seed funding to fast-track the expansion of their operations in northeastern United States. (bit.ly/2tRMMw3)

Dandelion will offer geothermal heating and cooling systems to homeowners, starting in the northeastern United States, according to the blog post.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

