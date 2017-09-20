FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Alstom wins 57 million euros China metro contract
September 20, 2017 / 12:50 PM / in a month

France's Alstom wins 57 million euros China metro contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Alstom is seen before a news conference to present the company's full year 2016/17 annual results in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French train maker and manufacturing group Alstom (ALSO.PA) has won a contract worth 57 million euros ($68 million) to supply traction systems for a new metro line in Chengdu, China.

All the traction systems will be manufactured jointly by Alstom’s joint ventures of Shanghai Alstom Transport Electrical Equipment and Chengdu Alstom Transport Electrical Equipment, with support from Xi‘an Alstom Yongji Electric Equipment Co. [2] and four Alstom sites in Europe, Alstom added on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

