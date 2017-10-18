Amazon Web Services resolves connectivity issues in Oregon region

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s web services unit said on Wednesday that it resolved connectivity issues that affected its Direct Connect customers in the Oregon region in the United States.

Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said some Direct Connect locations using the US-WEST-2 Region experienced connectivity issues for about 30 minutes.

Direct Connect service allows users to establish a dedicated network connection between their network and one of AWS’ locations.