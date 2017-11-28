FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon signs Time Warner's Turner unit as cloud customer
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 28, 2017 / 2:08 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Amazon signs Time Warner's Turner unit as cloud customer

Salvador Rodriguez

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said Time Warner Inc’s broadcast unit Turner had signed up for its Amazon Web Services (AWS), a notable contract win for the Seattle tech company as competition within the fast-growing cloud computing market intensifies.

The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

As part of the deal, Turner, the company behind CNN, TNT and several other cable channels, will be migrating “decades of content” and much of its computing operations to AWS, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two companies did not say how much the deal was worth.

Historically, Turner has kept most of its computing and storage operations in its own data centers.

In the past year, AWS grew by 42 percent year-on-year. It accounts for nearly 32 percent of the cloud computing market, which is estimated to be worth $14.4 billion as of the third quarter of 2017, according to research firm Canalys.

But Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google are growing faster. In the third quarter of 2017, Microsoft’s Azure had annual growth of 90 percent to claim 14 percent of the market, while Google Cloud Platform grew 76 percent and now holds 6 percent of the market, Canalys said.

Reporting by Salvador Rodriguez, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.