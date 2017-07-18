Samsung, America Movil announce partnership in Latin America

FILE PHOTO - Employees walk in the main office building of Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea, in this file photo taken on January 6, 2016.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and America Movil, the telecoms company controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday they had signed an agreement to provide the latest technology to Latin American consumers.

The aim of the partnership is to deliver the 4.5G network in Mexico and other Latin American countries and to open up access to the so-called Internet of Things, in which everyday objects are connected to the Internet, the companies said in a joint statement.

Through the agreement, the companies will test new technology using Samsung devices such as the Galaxy S7Edge, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, the statement said.

"This technological collaboration represents an important step in the evolution of telecommunications," it added.