FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker AMS posts third quarter revenue at low end of guidance
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 23, 2017 / 5:21 PM / in a day

Chipmaker AMS posts third quarter revenue at low end of guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker AMS (AMS.S), a supplier of components to companies such as Apple (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), reported third-quarter revenue at the low end of its own forecast but higher year-on-year, thanks to a sharp increase in demand for its optical sensors.

AMS said its quarterly revenue rose 79 percent on a year ago to 262.6 million euros ($309 million), compared with a forecast range of between 260 million euros and 290 million.

The company said it expects a robust fourth quarter, with revenue of between 440 million euros and 480 million, and an adjusted EBIT margin of 26 to 29 percent.

The company said it had seen strong growth in demand for the optical sensors it makes that help adjust the brightness and colors on smartphone screens.

The iPhone components supplier also reported a quarterly net profit of 20.2 million euros compared with 55.9 million a year earlier and reiterated its mid-term growth targets, published in July.

AMS also said it had initiated the formation of an independent software services company to boost software development for its sensor offerings.

Reporting by Anna Serafin; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.