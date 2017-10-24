Apple component supplier AMS's confident forecast boosts share price

(Reuters) - Austria-based electronic chip maker AMS’s (AMS.S) share price jumped on Tuesday after it raised its revenue forecast and allayed some fears of production delays for prime customer Apple’s (AAPL.O) new iPhone X and weak sales for the iPhone 8.

Shares in the Swiss-listed company, which supplies optical sensors that help adjust the brightness and colors on phone screens, were up nearly 18 percent at 77.25 Swiss francs at 1012 GMT, having hit a record high of 80 francs earlier in the session and boosting gains this year to nearly 170 percent.

“As the first of the European and U.S. semi (conductor) names with significant Apple exposure to report, we expect AMS’s guidance and commentary to provide relief not only for its own shares but also for the Apple food chain at large,” Barclays analysts said in a note.

Shares in other European Apple suppliers Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) and STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) rose 2-4 percent after a poor run last week, when reports of a slowdown in demand for iPhone 8 and 8 Plus emerged.

“We are implementing the expected steep ramps (up in) of new optical solutions for a recently launched global platform by a leading smartphone OEM,” AMS said in a statement.

Credit Suisse analysts said they believed AMS was talking about iPhone X’s 3D sensing capability that could unlock the phone through 3D facial recognition.

Late on Monday AMS had said in reporting third-quarter results that it expected fourth-quarter revenue to come in at between 440 million euros and 480 million euros ($517-564 million), well above the 393 million euros predicted on average by analysts.

It had previously expected current quarter revenues to increase in line with the 45 percent quarter-over-quarter growth seen in the third quarter. The mid-point of the latest forecast would put sequential growth at 75 percent.

Bryan Garnier analyst Dorian Terral said the outlook was “reassuring”, as there had been rumors about potential delays in the build-up in production of the iPhone X.