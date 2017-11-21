FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese departure tax could have large impact on airlines such as low-cost carriers: ANA CEO
November 21, 2017 / 7:46 AM / a day ago

Japanese departure tax could have large impact on airlines such as low-cost carriers: ANA CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The impact of Japan’s possible departure tax on airlines such as low-cost carriers could be quite large, the chief executive of ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T) said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: All Nippon Airways (ANA) Holdings Inc's incoming President Shinya Katanozaka speaks behind a model of a ANA's Boeing 777 aircraft during an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

It is difficult to say what the impact of the tax would be on inbound visitor numbers, Shinya Katanozaka, chief executive of Japan’s largest airline by revenues, told reporters.

He was referring to a tax of up to 1,000 yen ($8.89) that the Japanese government is widely reported to be considering levying on travelers departing the country.

($1 = 112.4700 yen)

(This version of the story was refiled to amend headline to clarify that low-cost carriers in particular could be affected)

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

