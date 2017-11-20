FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ancala acquires Apache's two North Sea gas pipeline assets
November 20, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in a day

Ancala acquires Apache's two North Sea gas pipeline assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Independent UK-based infrastructure investment fund Ancala Partners has finalised its acquisition of Apache Corp’s interests in two North Sea gas pipeline assets for an undisclosed sum, it said on Monday.

Through its North Sea-focused mid-stream oil and gas acquisitions platform, Ancala took Apache’s 30.28 percent stake in the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) System and its 60.58 share of the Beryl Gas Pipeline.

The SAGE system comprises a 323-kilometre (200 mile) pipeline and gas processing terminal at St. Fergus near Aberdeen in Scotland, where gas from nine offshore fields is treated.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
