Canada won't be rushed into TPP, prime minister says

HANOI (Reuters) - Canada will not be rushed into the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), so as to ensure a deal that serves its best interests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc (not pictured) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

“Canada will not be rushed into a deal that is not in the best interest of Canada and of Canadians,” Trudeau told a news conference during a visit to Vietnam before heading to an APEC summit later in the week.

“Our ministers are very much engaged and working hard on this issue of TPP 11. It’s something Canada is, of course, very much engaged in discussion about - how we can move forward in a way that is beneficial to Canada and to our partners,” he said.