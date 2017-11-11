FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPP countries agree to move ahead with trade pact without U.S.
Sections
Featured
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 11, 2017 / 4:44 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

TPP countries agree to move ahead with trade pact without U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Countries in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) have reached an agreement to push ahead with the trade pact without the United States, by suspending some provisions from the original deal, Vietnamese and Japanese officials said on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Ministers from the eleven TPP countries met this week on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the resort city of Danang in Vietnam.

The agreement follows days of uncertainty over whether the countries would be able to agree on the terms of the deal, after U.S. President Donald Trump ditched it this year in favor of an “America First” policy.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.