Goldman in talks with Apple to finance iPhone sales: WSJ

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is in talks to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple (AAPL.O) products including iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Buyers of a $1,000 iPhone X could take out a loan from Goldman instead of charging it to credit cards that often carry high interest rates, the report said, citing anonymous sources. (on.wsj.com/2EaOgYg)

Talks between the iPhone maker and the Wall Street bank are ongoing and could still fall apart, the Journal reported.

Neither Apple nor Goldman were immediately available for comment.