#Technology News
November 3, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in a day

Frankfurt-Listed Apple shares up 4 percent on third quarter, iPhone X prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Frankfurt-listed shares in Apple Inc rose 4 percent on Friday, after the iPhone maker published better-than-expected earnings and reassured investors over production delays of its latest iPhone X model.

FILE PHOTO: The new iPhone X is pictured at the Apple Store Marche Saint-Germain in Paris, France, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Around 1100 GMT, Apple shares traded at new record highs around 150 euros on the German bourse. The company said late on Thursday after the close of stock market trading that earnings were better-than-expected, and also offered rosy forecast for the holiday shopping season.

European suppliers of Apple also enjoyed strong gains, with Dialog Semi up 3 percent, AMS 2.7 percent, Infineon 1.6 percent and STMicro 1.6 percent.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
