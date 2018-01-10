FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jimmy Iovine says not leaving Apple: Variety
#Technology News
January 10, 2018 / 11:32 AM / a day ago

Jimmy Iovine says not leaving Apple: Variety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Music mogul Jimmy Iovine is committed to staying at Apple Inc’s music streaming service, according to a report by Variety on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Music producer Jimmy Iovine poses at LACMA's 50th anniversary gala in Los Angeles, California, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

"I am committed to doing whatever Eddy [Cue], Tim [Cook] and Apple need me to do, to help wherever and however I can, to take this all the way," Iovine told the publication in an interview. (bit.ly/2CX1xmI)

Last week, Billboard magazine reported that Iovine would leave Apple Music in August. The report also stated that his departure is likely timed to his Apple shares fully vesting.

“All this stuff you’re seeing in the newspapers, let me tell you, my stock vested a long time ago,” Iovine told Variety.

Iovine, best known as the co-founder of Interscope Records, joined Apple in 2014 after the company bought Beats Electronics, a company that he co-founded with hip-hop artist and producer Dr Dre for $3 billion.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
