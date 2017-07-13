FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Argentina files $12.5 billion debt shelf registration with SEC
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2017 / 11:58 PM / 25 days ago

Argentina files $12.5 billion debt shelf registration with SEC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina presented the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with a filing on Thursday that would enable it to issue up to $12.5 billion in debt in the United States in the future.

The filing, known as a debt shelf, did not include a time frame in which the South American country may issue the debt. Latin America's No. 3 economy has issued nearly $10 billion of dollar-denominated debt in 2017, most recently a $2.75 billion 100-year bond that took markets by surprise.

The country has tapped global capital markets with greater frequency since business-friendly President Mauricio Macri settled with holdout creditors in April 2016, ending a decade-long legal dispute that had contributed to Argentina's market pariah status since its 2002 default.

Argentina plans to issue a total of $12.75 billion worth of foreign currency debt in 2017 to help finance a primary fiscal deficit estimated at 4.2 percent of GDP. The country aims to cut its deficit to 3.2 percent of GDP next year.

A Finance Ministry spokeswoman could not be reached for comment after normal business hours.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Luc Cohen; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.