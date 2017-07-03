FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Argentina tax revenue rises 29.8 percent in June
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2017 / 7:33 PM / a month ago

Argentina tax revenue rises 29.8 percent in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's tax revenue rose 29.8 percent in June compared with a year earlier to 226.6 billion pesos ($13.6 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on Monday.

The country's tax revenue has struggled to keep up with high inflation in recent months. In May, 12-month inflation totaled 24 percent, while tax revenue rose 21 percent. The government has not yet published June inflation figures.

($1 = 16.63 pesos at end of June)

Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.