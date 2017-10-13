FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASEAN renews currency swap deal to provide $2 billion support: Malaysia central bank
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 8 days ago

ASEAN renews currency swap deal to provide $2 billion support: Malaysia central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has agreed to renew a currency swap deal for two more years from Nov. 17, providing a total of $2 billion in financial support, the Malaysian central bank said on Friday.

File photo of a general view of the Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

The agreement was reached between regional central banks and monetary authorities, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement.

Te ASEAN Swap Arrangement (ASA) was established in 1977 as part of regional initiatives to promote financial stability through the provision of short-term liquidity support for member countries which suffered temporary balance of payment difficulties.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.