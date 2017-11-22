FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Breakingviews
November 22, 2017 / 7:34 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Jim Rogers

Pete Sweeney

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The longtime Asia bull and Quantum Fund co-founder thinks the worst bear market of his lifetime is coming. He swung by our Hong Kong bureau to discuss the risks, as well as Trump’s Asia tour and why America could become its own worst enemy if it lets China dominate the region.

Author and financial commentator Jim Rogers speaks at the Reuters Global Media Summit in New York December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2AoXBK0

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

