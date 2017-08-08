FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Now a tropical storm, Noru rakes Japan's main island
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 8, 2017 / 3:24 AM / 5 days ago

Now a tropical storm, Noru rakes Japan's main island

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An aerial view showing inundated buildings and structures caused by swollen river, seen in Nagahama, western Japan, hit by heavy rain caused by Typhoon Noru, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 8, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Typhoon Noru raked Japan's main island of Honshu with heavy rains and strong winds on Tuesday, despite being downgraded to a tropical storm, flooding rivers and prompting the evacuation of thousands at one point, but staying well away from Tokyo.

An unusually long-lived storm that was briefly a Category 5 typhoon, Noru battered parts of north-central Japan with 40 mm (1.6 inches) of rainfall in the hour to 10:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), prompting warnings of landslides and sending some rivers over their banks.

About 50 people were injured, public broadcaster NHK said, but no further deaths were reported after two at the weekend and no people were missing. An evacuation order for about 7,000 people in the city of Fukui was lifted by 11:00 a.m. but such advisories were retained elsewhere.

Noru, the Korean name for a species of deer, had been expected to brush Tokyo but veered farther north, leaving the Japanese capital untouched but for some high winds.

The storm is expected to become a tropical depression later on Tuesday and head out into the Pacific on Wednesday.

Two Japanese oil refiners said they had halted berth shipments at eastern plants on Tuesday but refining operations and truck shipments had not been affected.

Reporting by Elaine Lies and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.