Typhoon charts course in general direction of Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A typhoon was barreling up the Pacific coast of Japan on Sunday in the general direction of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Typhoon Saola was listed as a relatively weak category 1 cyclone by Tropical Storm Risk, in a range from 1 to 5, and was expected to have weakened further, to tropical storm status, if and when it reaches the capital late in the day.

Typhoon Lan lashed Japan a week ago, triggering landslides and flooding that killed seven people.

There are concerns that Saola could prompt new landslides in areas weakened by last week’s heavy rainfall.