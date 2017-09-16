Weakening Typhoon Talim brings heavy rain to southwestern Japan

File photo: Strong wind and rain are brought by Typhoon Talim in Miyakojima, Japan September 13, 2017 in this still grab taken from a social media video footage from outside Hotel Rising Sun. Yasumi Yamamoto via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Southwestern parts of Japan were bracing on Saturday for further heavy rain and high winds as Typhoon Talim moved closer to the country’s main islands, having forced the evacuation of more than 200,000 people in China earlier this week.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the strongest warning of heavy rain for part of the southernmost main island of Kyushu, which was hit by a deluge in July that resulted in flooding.

Some local authorities on the island ordered residents to evacuate, and there were also flight cancellations, NHK reported.

At Kyushu’s Miyazaki airport more rain has fallen in the last 48 hours than is typical for the whole of September, the broadcaster said.

On the smallest of Japan’s four main islands Shikoku, where rainfall of 300 mm (nearly 12 inches) is forecast, statues were removed from their pedestals for safekeeping, NHK said.

Talim, a Tagalog word meaning “Cutting Edge,” may make landfall on Kyushu early on Sunday and then is likely to move northeast, soaking a wide swathe of the archipelago - including the capital, Tokyo - with heavy rain.

The typhoon has weakened to tropical storm strength, according to international storm forecaster Tropical Storm Risk.com.