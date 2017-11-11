FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says TPP trade deal will not impact RCEP
November 11, 2017 / 10:59 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

China says TPP trade deal will not impact RCEP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal will not impact prospects for the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Zhang Jun, Director General of the ministry’s Department of International Economic Affairs, made the remark at a press briefing on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Vietnam’s resort city of Danang.

Eleven countries in the TPP have agreed on the core elements to move ahead on the deal without the United States.

China has been promoting an alternate vision for regional trade with the RCEP, which includes Australia, India and more than a dozen other countries, but not the United States.

Reporting by Michael Martina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
