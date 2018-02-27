FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Technology News
February 27, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated a day ago

Swiss social network ASMALLWORLD plans listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - ASMALLWORLD AG plans to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange within weeks, the private social network operator said on Tuesday.

The Zurich-based company generates revenue primarily through annual membership fees of 100 Swiss francs ($106.77) and the sale of services to members with “a shared passion for the good life” and access to more than 1,000 events a year, it said in a statement.

The company, whose main shareholder is investment group ASW Capital AG with a stake of around 60 percent, said it did not intend to sell new shares as part of the listing. ASW Capital will commit to holding at least a 50 percent stake until March 2020.

(This story corrects to read ASW Capital AG, paragraph 3)

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.