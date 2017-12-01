Intel cuts stake in ASML to below 5 percent

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel (INTC.O) has cut its stake in Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML (ASML.AS) to 4.96 percent, according to a filing published by the Dutch Financial Markets Authority on Friday.

The Intel logo is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Intel took a 15 percent stake in ASML in 2012 as part of a program to help the company invest in new technology needed to build the next generation of smaller, faster chips. With ASML’s new machines now beginning to enter commercial production, that investment program is winding down.

In its most recent previous report in June, ASML had reported a 9.96 percent stake in ASML.

Samsung (005930.KS) and TSMC 233O.TW, which also took stakes in ASML in 2012 have also been gradually selling down their shares.