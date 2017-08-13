FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
Manangoi brings 1,500m joy for Kenya as Kiprop flops
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Driver accused of murder in Charlottesville violence faces court hearing
U.S.
Driver accused of murder in Charlottesville violence faces court hearing
Between old foe and aggressive ally, no honeymoon for Moon
north Korea
Between old foe and aggressive ally, no honeymoon for Moon
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
sport
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
August 13, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 15 hours ago

Manangoi brings 1,500m joy for Kenya as Kiprop flops

Ian Chadband

1 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's 1500 Metres Final - London Stadium, London, Britain – August 13, 2017. Elijah Motonei Manangoi of Kenya celebrates winning the final ahead of Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, Filip Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Adel Mechaal of Spain.John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Asbel Kiprop failed in his bid for a fourth consecutive 1,500 meters gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday - but Kenya still celebrated a dazzling one-two with new champion Elijah Manangoi leading home Timothy Cheruiyot.

Manangoi, the fastest man in the world this year, sped past his young compatriot on the home straight of the last men's individual track event to take the title in 3 minutes 33.61 seconds, just ahead of Cheruiyot (3:33.99).

Kiprop, who had briefly threatened to make it a Kenyan clean sweep, found the pace too hot on the last lap, fading into ninth place in 3:37.24, a fairly tame attempt to emulate the four straight metric mile world golds of Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj.

Norway's European champion Filip Ingebrigtsen snatched the bronze on the line in 3:34.53.

Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.