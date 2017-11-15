Atlantia may sweeten its offer for Abertis: CEO to FT

MILAN (Reuters) - Atlantia (ATL.MI) Chief Executive told the Financial Times on Wednesday that there is room for the Italian infrastructure group to improve its offer on Spain’s Abertis.

Toll road operator Abertis´headquarters is seen in Barcelona, Spain, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

“We believe we have room to make our offer adequately competitive, at the right time, without jeopardizing value creation,” CEO Giovanni Castellucci told the FT in an interview.

The group controlled by the Benetton family launched in October a 15.6 billion euro ($18.5 billion) bid for Abertis to create the world’s biggest toll-road operator.

Germany’s Hocthief (HOTG.DE), controlled by Spain’s ACS (ACS.MC) presented a 17.1 billion euro rival offer last month.

Shares in Atlantia extended losses after the report and fell 1.2 percent at 1030 GMT.

($1 = 0.8452 euros)