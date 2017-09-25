FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Christie's sells nearly $15 million of art at Shanghai auction
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
September 25, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 24 days ago

Christie's sells nearly $15 million of art at Shanghai auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Christie’s sold nearly $15 million worth of art at its autumn auction in Shanghai on Sunday, with a painting by abstract master Zao Wou-ki fetching more than $5 million.

The combined 98.5 million yuan ($14.8 million) sale was 35 percent higher than the previous year, the company said.

Zao’s “24.12.2002 – Diptyque” sold for 33.6 million yuan, the most expensive work of art to be sold in Christie’s Shanghai.

The highest price for a Western work of art was 13.2 million yuan for Salvador Dali’s sculpture “Elephant du triomphe”.

“We have presented both young and established artists to an international audience and witnessed strong buying from Chinese and international clients,” said Charlotte Liu, Managing Director of Christie’s China.

Reporting by Reuters Television, Editing by Darren Schuettler and Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.