FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
EU examines emissions collusion by German car makers: Handelsblatt
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 20, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 15 days ago

EU examines emissions collusion by German car makers: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of German car manufacturer Audi is seen at a building of a car dealer in Duebendorf, Switzerland November 22, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission is examining whether German automakers colluded in systems they used to clean exhaust emissions as part of investigations triggered by the Volkswagen scandal, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday.

Without citing its sources, the newspaper said the EU competition authorities are looking into the suspicion of collusion due to an Audi presentation seized in raids at VW. Audi is a division of Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE).

The document from April 2010 mentions a commitment by German carmakers "at management level" to the future adoption of a particular kind of catalytic converter used to reduce exhaust emissions.

The European Commission's competition spokesman, a Volkswagen spokesman and an Audi spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Munich prosecutors arrested an Audi employee this month on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker's emissions scandal, the first arrest in Germany related to VW's diesel scandal.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.