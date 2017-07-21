FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi to recall 850,000 diesel cars to update emissions software
July 21, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 15 days ago

Audi to recall 850,000 diesel cars to update emissions software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Audi is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, April 25, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Luxury car maker Audi (NSUG.DE) has launched a recall for up to 850,000 diesel-fueled cars to update vehicle software controlling emissions in a bid to avoid potential driving bans, it said on Friday.

The service is also being offered to Porsche- and Volkswagen- branded cars using the same six- and eight-cylinder engines, Audi said.

The German government and car industry have agreed on a diesel rescue plan to be presented early August, industry and political sources told Reuters earlier on Friday.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edward Taylor

