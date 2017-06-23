FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austal USA wins $584.2 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
June 23, 2017

Austal USA wins $584.2 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Austal USA, a Mobile, Alabama-based subsidiary of Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd (ASB.AX), is being awarded a $584.2 million contract for the construction of a littoral combat ship for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The contract includes associated LCS class services and related material and integrated data environment support, as well as options for the construction of additional LCS, class services and post-delivery availability support, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

