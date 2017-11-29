FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeep Wrangler can meet U.S. emissions rules into the 2020s: executive
November 29, 2017 / 10:56 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Jeep Wrangler can meet U.S. emissions rules into the 2020s: executive

Joseph White

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The new Jeep Wrangler unveiled Wednesday should meet U.S. CO2 emissions rules into the 2020s, the head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s (FCHA.MI) Jeep sport utility vehicle brand told Reuters.

The new Jeep Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon (rear) are introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mike Manley said Fiat Chrysler expects the new Wrangler, which is 200 pounds lighter than the current model, will average 20 miles per gallon in the city, and 23 on the highway. The current model is rated at 18 city and 20 highway.

Jeep will add a four-cylinder engine to the Jeep Wrangler lineup, making the vehicle more competitive in European and Asian markets, Manley added.

Reporting by Joseph White in Los Angeles; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
