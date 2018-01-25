Factbox: Key nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, take place in New York on Sunday.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The winners will be announced at a live show on CBS television hosted by James Corden.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

“4:44” - Jay-Z

“Awaken, My Love!” - Childish Gambino

“Damn.” - Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” - Lorde

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

“Despacito” - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“Humble” - Kendrick Lamar

“Redbone” - Childish Gambino

“The Story of O.J.” - Jay-Z

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)

“1-800-273-8255” - Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson

“4:44” - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson

“Despacito” - Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton

“Issues” - Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik

Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter.

“That’s What I Like” - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alessia Cara

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

SZA

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Divide” - Ed Sheeran

“Evolve” - Imagine Dragons

“Joanne” - Lady Gaga

“Kaleidoscope EP” - Coldplay

“Lust For Life” - Lana Del Rey

“Rainbow” - Kesha

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

“American Teen” - Khalid

“Awaken, My Love!” - Childish Gambino

“CTRL” - SZA

“Free 6lack” - 6lack

“Starboy” - The Weeknd

BEST R&B ALBUM

“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

“Feel The Real” - Musiq Soulchild

“Freudian” - Daniel Caesar

“Gumbo” - PJ Morton

“Let Love Rule” - Ledisi

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“A Deeper Understanding” - The War on Drugs

“Emperor of Sand” - Mastodon

“Hardwired...To Self-Destruct” - Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” - Nothing More

“Villains” - Queens of the Stone Age

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Cosmic Hallelujah” - Kenny Chesney

“From A Room: Volume 1” - Chris Stapleton

“Heart Break” - Lady Antebellum

“Life Changes” - Thomas Rhett

“The Breaker” - Little Big Town

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“American Dream” - LCD Soundsystem

“Everything Now” - Arcade Fire

“Humanz” - Gorillaz

“Pure Comedy” - Father John Misty

“Sleep Well Beast” - The National

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Blake Mills

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

No I.D.

The Stereotypes