Factbox: Key winners at the 90th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards”
Best Picture
“The Shape of Water”
Best Actor
Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”
Best Actress
Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”
Best Original Screenplay
“Get Out”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Call Me By Your Name”
Best Animated Film
“Coco”
Best Documentary Film
“Icarus”
Best Foreign Language Film
“A Fantastic Woman” - Chile
Original Song
“Remember Me” - Coco
