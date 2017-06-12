Factbox: Winners in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best musical:
"Dear Evan Hansen"
Best play:
"Oslo" by J. T. Rogers
Best revival of a musical:
"Hello, Dolly!"
Best revival of a play:
"August Wilson's Jitney"
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!"
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:
Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"
Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2"
Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter"
Best performance by a featured actor in a play:
Michael Aronov, "Oslo"
Best performance by a featured actress in a play:
Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"
Best performance by a featured actor in a musical
Gavin Creel, "Hello Dolly!"
Best performance by a featured actress in a musical
Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen"
Best book of a musical:
"Dear Evan Hansen"
Best original score:
"Dear Evan Hansen"
Best choreography:
"Bandstand"
Best director of a musical:
Christopher Ashley, "Come From Away"
Best director of a play:
Rebecca Taichman, "Indecent"
Lifetime achievement:
James Earl Jones
