Germany's Axel Springer to sell online platform to TF1

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) plans to sell its majority stake in online platform aufeminin S.A. (OFMN.PA) to France’s TF1 (TFFP.PA) news channel for 286 million euros ($335.4 million).

The publisher signed a put option on Tuesday to sell its 78 percent stake in aufeminin which runs a lifestyle website with news on topics such as fashion, beauty and healthcare.

“We have sold a non-core asset at a very, very attractive price,” finance chief Julian Deutz told reporters late on Tuesday.

Berlin-based Axel Springer, listed on Germany’s mid-cap index .MDAXI MDAX, earlier on Tuesday announced a purchasing price of 38.74 euros per share, a 45-percent premium on last Friday’s close.

Axel Springer expects a brief review of the planned transaction by labor representatives and then will sign a sale agreement, with the closing expected in the first quarter next year after a review by antitrust authorities, Deitz said.

($1 = 0.8527 euros)