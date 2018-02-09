Facebook co-founder Saverin's VC firm raises $360 million fund

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Facebook Inc co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s venture capital firm, B Capital Group, said it has raised $360 million for its fund as it seeks to invest in technology start-ups.

B Capital, which is backed by The Boston Consulting Group, invests in sectors such as healthcare, financial services and insurance. The venture firm was co-founded by Saverin and Los Angeles-based Raj Ganguly.

The firm has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Singapore. It has invested in more than 10 companies, including Southeast Asian last-mile logistics provider Ninja Van and India’s Mswipe Technologies, a point-of-sale network provider.