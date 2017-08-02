On the road: Covering what matters to America's heartland

Along a drive that took him deep into the heart of Middle America, Reuters reporter Tim Reid arrived at a small-town political fundraiser in Lowellville, Ohio, where a potential governor was wooing supporters with meatballs and red wine.

Reid's on-the-ground reporting showed how that one small get-together was part of a much larger battle for the soul of the state's Democratic party – one of his first stories as Reuters' new Midwest and Southeast correspondent. Being on the ground and spending time among average Americans has become as crucial as cultivating sources in the halls of Congress when it comes to covering U.S. politics. Click here

To kick off his coverage, Reid logged more than 3,000 miles in a rented Hyundai in July as he drove "up, down and across Ohio" to meet as many people as possible. He interviewed more than 20 voters to gauge their reaction to news that President Donald Trump's son, Donald, Jr., had welcomed Russia's help to defeat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. (Three Walmart workers at a Bob Evans restaurant in Jackson, Ohio, were unaware of the story.) Click here

Reid plans to spend the next year in Midwestern and Southeastern states to report what Americans who voted for President Trump are thinking and doing. Indeed, Reid says most of the Americans with whom he has met so far feel misunderstood and "made into caricatures in the press and the coastal elites."

"I wanted this job so much, I've left my wife and three kids in L.A. for a year," said Reid, who joined Reuters in 2010 from the Times of London. Born in Australia, he moved to the United Kingdom when he was 9. And that could help: "People seem even more willing to talk and open up to a foreigner who wants to know how the region ticks," he says.

Reuters has a long history of sending correspondents around the world to provide deep coverage of places and their people. Now Reuters is using the same approach in parts of the United States, like Ohio and Wisconsin, whose Election Day preference for Trump defied the expectations of political experts. Shortly after Trump was elected, Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen Adler sent a memo to staff with a list of Do's and Don'ts on covering the Trump administration "the Reuters Way." At the top of the Do's list: "Cover what matters in people's lives and provide them the facts they need to make better decisions."

In the next year, Reid plans to put thousands of miles on rental cars to tackle the issues that matter most to the middle of the country – including healthcare reform, the opioid epidemic, immigration and jobs.