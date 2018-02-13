FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Technology News
February 13, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

China's Baidu tops revenue and profit estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc reported on Tuesday quarterly profit and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, powered by strong performances of its search and newsfeed services.

The company’s shares rose nearly 5 percent to $236.4 in extended trading.

Baidu, part of China’s trinity of tech giants along with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, is looking to turn around its fortunes after a series of missteps sparked steep losses in 2016.

Revenue from the company’s core online marketing - including its search platform and newsfeed - jumped 26.3 percent to 20.4 billion yuan ($3.22 billion).

Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 4.16 billion yuan in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 4.13 billion yuan a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 14.9 yuan per ADS.

Total revenue rose 29.3 percent to 23.56 billion yuan.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 13.38 yuan and revenue of 23.05 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Baidu forecast first-quarter revenue between 19.86 billion yuan and 20.97 billion yuan, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 21.18 billion yuan.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.