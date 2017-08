June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, named Eric Contreras senior private banker for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in San Francisco.

Contreras previously worked as senior wealth private banker with Wells Fargo Private Bank in San Francisco. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)