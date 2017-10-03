FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Hapoalim says U.S. tax settlement may be higher than thought
October 3, 2017 / 6:54 AM / in 16 days

Bank Hapoalim says U.S. tax settlement may be higher than thought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim said on Tuesday the amount it may have to pay in a future settlement with U.S. authorities in a tax evasion probe could be “significantly higher” than previously thought and the provision for it may have to be raised.

Hapoalim has set aside close to $200 million to cover potential fines as U.S. authorities pursue an investigation to find whether Israel’s largest lender helped American clients evade U.S. taxes at its Swiss unit.

In a report to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the bank also said it had stopped its Swiss unit’s activity in September.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

