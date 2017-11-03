FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America sees challenges for Republicans' U.S. tax plan to pass
November 3, 2017

Bank of America sees challenges for Republicans' U.S. tax plan to pass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A proposal by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for a deep corporate tax cut and cutbacks in certain deductions will probably face opposition from lobbying groups and some federal lawmakers, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists said.

FILE PHOTO: A person uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in Pasadena, California, U.S., September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

“Our baseline forecast currently assumes no fiscal stimulus, but there is an upside risk that a small plan is enacted which would provide a modest boost,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists Michelle Meyer and Joseph Song wrote in a research note late on Thursday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
