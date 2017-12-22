UnitedHealth to buy Chile's Banmedica for $2.8 billion

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) said on Friday it signed a definitive agreement to buy Chilean healthcare company Banmedica SA BAN.SN for $2.8 billion, expanding the health insurer’s footprint in South America.

FILE PHOTO -- The logo of UnitedHealthcare is shown in Cypress, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Banmedica operates health insurance, clinics and other services.

UnitedHealth will offer 2,150 pesos per share and the two controlling shareholders of Banmedica will tender their combined 57 percent ownership, the U.S. company said in a regulatory filing. bit.ly/2Bm24tw

The companies had signed a non-binding agreement in September.

“We view international as a selective supplement to UNH’s growth, while the primary growth driver and M&A focus will be building out the vertical integration strategy with Optum (UnitedHealth’s unit) in the U.S.,” Evercore ISI analysts said in a note.