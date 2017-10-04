FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Grande do Sul state gov't may sell stake in Brazil's Banrisul
#Deals
October 4, 2017 / 12:27 PM / in 15 days

Rio Grande do Sul state gov't may sell stake in Brazil's Banrisul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The government of Brazilian state Rio Grande do Sul may sell a non-controlling stake in state bank Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA (BRSR6.SA), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The state government, which owns 56.97 percent of the so-called Banrisul bank, will sell all common shares it does not need to maintain control, as well as an unspecified amount of preferred shares, the filing said. The bank did not say when the transaction could take place.

Reporting by Ana Mano

