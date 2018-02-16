FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 8:13 PM / a day ago

Fed sanctions former Barclays trader for alleged abuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday said it was seeking to permanently bar a former Barclays Bank employee from the banking business for allegedly manipulating foreign exchange trades.

The Fed sought to bar Peter Little from the industry and fine him $487,500 for allegedly using chatrooms to wrongly coordinate trades.

The action follows a Fed action in May 2015 when officials fined Barclays $342 million for unsafe and unsound practices related to foreign exchange markets.

Little could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting By Patrick RuckerEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

