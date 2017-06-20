FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Barclays executive Boath SFO charges based on false understanding
#Business News
June 20, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 2 months ago

Ex-Barclays executive Boath SFO charges based on false understanding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Barclays executive Richard Boath said on Tuesday he would defend himself against criminal charges filed by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the bank's 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatari investors.

"The SFO's decision to charge me is based on a false understanding of my role and the facts. I was not a decision-maker and had no control over what the bank did in 2008," Boath said in the statement.

Boath, who said he would contest the charges vigorously, said he had repeatedly raised concerns about the decisions taken by the bank with both senior management and senior lawyers and been reassured the decisions were lawful.

He is among four executives charged by the SFO on Tuesday over Barclays' 2008 fundraising.

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Kirstin Ridley

