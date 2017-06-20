FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 2 months ago

Ex Barclays executive Jenkins to 'vigorously defend' himself against charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Jenkins, a former senior banker at Barclays (BARC.L), will vigorously defend himself against criminal charges filed by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on Tuesday over the bank's 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatari investors, his lawyer said.

"As one might expect in the challenging circumstances of 2008, Mr Jenkins sought and received both internal and external legal advice on each and every topic covered by the SFO's accusations today," Brad Kaufman, long-time counsel for Jenkins at U.S. law firm Greenberg Traurig, told Reuters.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Simon Jessop

