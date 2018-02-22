Barrick Gold will not do deals simply to grow: chairman

TORONTO (Reuters) - Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), the world’s largest producer of bullion, has yet to deliver on the “conundrum” of growth, but it will not make an acquisition simply to bulk up, Chairman John Thornton said an investor update on Thursday.

Barrick, which Thornton said had examined and passed on a range of deal opportunities in 2017, is forecasting annual production of more than 4 million ounces of gold between 2023 and 2027. That steady view contrasts with last week’s market-rattling outlook for lower output and higher costs in the near term.